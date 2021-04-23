Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX) with bullish sentiments.

ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)

In a report issued on April 8, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on ADiTx Therapeutics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.56, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.3% and a 37.2% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Sorrento Therapeutics, and Anavex Life Sciences.

ADiTx Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

