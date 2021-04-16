Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.03, close to its 52-week low of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.56.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $34.25 average price target.

