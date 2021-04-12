Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX), Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Genmab (GMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 35.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repare Therapeutics with a $50.00 average price target, implying a 61.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.23.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 55.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.92.

Genmab (GMAB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.40.

