Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Semler Scientific (SMLR) and Catalent (CTLT) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 51.6% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.77, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Semler Scientific (SMLR)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.00, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.0% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Semler Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.50.

Catalent (CTLT)

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating on Catalent yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 76.3% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Sotera Health, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $136.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.