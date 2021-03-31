Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Illumina (ILMN) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) with bullish sentiments.

Illumina (ILMN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci upgraded Illumina to Buy today and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $368.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 62.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $455.71 average price target.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CASI Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

