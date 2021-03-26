Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and 89bio (ETNB) with bullish sentiments.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences on March 23 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.14, a 97.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

89bio (ETNB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on 89bio on March 24 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, representing a 188.3% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

