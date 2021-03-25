Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Pulmatrix (PULM) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.91, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Pulmatrix (PULM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pulmatrix, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Pulmatrix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.75, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.20.

