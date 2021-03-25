Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nephros (NEPH) with bullish sentiments.

Nephros (NEPH)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Wireless Telecom Group, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nephros with a $14.25 average price target, representing a 93.9% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.