Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cortexyme (CRTX) and Check-Cap (CHEK) with bullish sentiments.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.75.

Check-Cap (CHEK)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 77.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Check-Cap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

