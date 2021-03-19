Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Castle Biosciences (CSTL) with bullish sentiments.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

In a report issued on March 8, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Guardant Health, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castle Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.50, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CSTL: