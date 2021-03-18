Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) with bullish sentiments.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 84.8% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Electromed.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $46.50 average price target, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.25 average price target.

