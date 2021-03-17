Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT) and Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Medtronic today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.94, close to its 52-week high of $120.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.00, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Bicycle Therapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.80, representing a 33.3% upside. In a report issued on March 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

