Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and The Ensign Group (ENSG) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.93, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $78.38 average price target, implying a 71.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on The Ensign Group today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.98, close to its 52-week high of $92.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 75.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and Addus Homecare.

The Ensign Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.25, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

