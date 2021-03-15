Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB), COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Xoma (XOMA) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $266.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.67.

COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on COMPASS Pathways today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for COMPASS Pathways with a $72.50 average price target, which is a 78.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Xoma (XOMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Xoma today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xoma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

