Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) with bullish sentiments.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.53.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating to TCR2 Therapeutics, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.83, representing a 68.9% upside. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

