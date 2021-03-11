Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE), La Jolla Pharma (LJPC) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $43.00 average price target, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

La Jolla Pharma (LJPC)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on La Jolla Pharma, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for La Jolla Pharma with a $15.00 average price target.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.40, which is a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

