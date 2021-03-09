Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) and Intersect ENT (XENT) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $53.62 average price target, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 46.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncolytics Biotech with a $11.00 average price target.

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Intersect ENT yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 54.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intersect ENT with a $28.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.