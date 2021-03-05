Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Morphic Holding (MORF), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) with bullish sentiments.

Morphic Holding (MORF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding on March 3 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 43.4% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morphic Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00, which is a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report issued on March 3, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $75.50 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals on March 3 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 34.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00.

