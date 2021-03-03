Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) and Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on December 7, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.93, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.93, which is a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

In a report issued on January 5, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

In a report issued on January 7, Cantor Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics and a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.28.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orchard Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.83, representing a 98.0% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

