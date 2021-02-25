Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA) and Addus Homecare (ADUS) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.09, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Addus Homecare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.00.

