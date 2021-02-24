Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) and PAVmed (PAVM) with bullish sentiments.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 70.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33.

PAVmed (PAVM)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on PAVmed yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Aethlon Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PAVmed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

