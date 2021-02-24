Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Insulet (PODD), Masimo (MASI) and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) with bullish sentiments.

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Insulet, with a price target of $296.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 73.4% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.83.

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Masimo, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $298.33, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent Biosolutions to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emergent Biosolutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.00, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

