Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Therapeutics (UTHR) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) with bullish sentiments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.15, close to its 52-week high of $177.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 64.2% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $217.14, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 58.1% and a 73.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $6.53 average price target.

