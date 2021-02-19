Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY), Exelixis (EXEL) and Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on February 16, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.20, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60, a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyra Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.