Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Globus Medical (GMED) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB) with bullish sentiments.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.68, close to its 52-week high of $143.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $124.60 average price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.72, close to its 52-week high of $68.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.83.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, which is a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

