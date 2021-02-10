Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) with bullish sentiments.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals with a $76.33 average price target, which is a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 92.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

