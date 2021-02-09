Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) with bullish sentiments.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.56, close to its 52-week high of $30.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corcept Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Taiwan Liposome Company, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Taiwan Liposome Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

