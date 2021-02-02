Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP), HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) with bullish sentiments.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CNS Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Heat Biologics.

CNS Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.32, close to its 52-week high of $174.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Addus Homecare, UnitedHealth, and LHC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HCA Healthcare with a $188.33 average price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.58, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $83.00 price target.

