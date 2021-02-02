Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Hill-Rom (HRC) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 47.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, a 137.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 46.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.74, which is a 229.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hill-Rom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.