Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Agios Pharma (AGIO) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Cortexyme today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cortexyme with a $96.00 average price target.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.75, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

