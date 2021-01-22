Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gossamer Bio (GOSS), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and MacroGenics (MGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Gossamer Bio, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Gossamer Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 74.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00, which is a 108.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Hold with an average price target of $27.60.

