Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) and Masimo (MASI) with bullish sentiments.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Atossa Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.9% and a 58.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atossa Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Masimo (MASI)

Masimo received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $261.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $293.00, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MASI: