Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Genmab (GMAB) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Genmab (GMAB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.12, close to its 52-week high of $44.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $42.50 average price target, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on January 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.8% and a 37.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, implying a 62.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.