Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) with bullish sentiments.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

In a report issued on January 8, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Frequency Therapeutics, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Frequency Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.50.

