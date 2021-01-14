Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagen (SGEN) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with bullish sentiments.

Seagen (SGEN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Seagen on January 11. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $176.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $204.00.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.50, close to its 52-week high of $117.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beam Therapeutics with a $65.50 average price target.

