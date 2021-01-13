Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) and Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

In a report issued on January 6, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67, which is a 180.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

In a report issued on December 20, Ladenburg Thalmann from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Xenetic Biosciences and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenetic Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.75, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

