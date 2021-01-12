Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRX) and Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix on January 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.81, close to its 52-week high of $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 72.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

In a report issued on October 30, Chelsea Stellick from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91.

Stellick has an average return of 5.6% when recommending Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A.

According to TipRanks.com, Stellick is ranked #1428 out of 7210 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.15, implying a 138.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.60 price target.

