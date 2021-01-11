Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GW Pharma (GWPH) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.70, close to its 52-week high of $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 51.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.00, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, a 64.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

