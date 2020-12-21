Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on uniQure (QURE) and Antares Pharma (ATRS) with bullish sentiments.

uniQure (QURE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on uniQure today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.51, close to its 52-week low of $34.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.67, implying an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 45.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

