Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) with bullish sentiments.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Praxis Precision Medicines, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00, which is a 174.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fusion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Borovina is ranked #2164 out of 7157 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

