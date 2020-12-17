Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Eyenovia (EYEN) with bullish sentiments.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 42.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, which is a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 99.7% upside. In a report issued on December 7, LifeSci Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Eyenovia (EYEN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Eyenovia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EYEN: