Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) and Durect (DRRX) with bullish sentiments.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report issued on November 9, Robert Driscoll from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Driscoll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Driscoll covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Foghorn Therapeutics, and Cidara Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25, which is a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Durect (DRRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Durect on December 8 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $6.40 average price target, implying a 212.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

