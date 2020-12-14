Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Heska (HSKA) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) with bullish sentiments.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.98, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $156.45 average price target, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Heska (HSKA)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Heska today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.75, close to its 52-week high of $147.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heska with a $157.00 average price target.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics on December 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00, which is a 305.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

