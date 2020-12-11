Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AbbVie (ABBV) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with bullish sentiments.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on December 9, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AbbVie with a $115.80 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, representing a 94.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

