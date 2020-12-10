Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alkermes (ALKS), Dexcom (DXCM) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) with bullish sentiments.

Alkermes (ALKS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.20.

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released today, Travis Steed from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $333.39.

Steed has an average return of 12.4% when recommending Dexcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Steed is ranked #1128 out of 7139 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $447.80, representing a 34.3% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.90, close to its 52-week high of $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 39.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

