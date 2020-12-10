Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and Mustang Bio (MBIO) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.62, close to its 52-week high of $31.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $46.25 average price target, representing a 56.1% upside. In a report issued on December 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 281.9% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.