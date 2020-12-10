Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Prothena (PRTA) with bullish sentiments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.65, close to its 52-week high of $144.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.14, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Prothena (PRTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Prothena today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75, a 62.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

