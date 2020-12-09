Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Cabaletta Bio (CABA) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.91, close to its 52-week low of $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 56.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 66.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target.

Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabaletta Bio with a $20.00 average price target.

