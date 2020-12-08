Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) and GlycoMimetics (GLYC) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $115.00 average price target, which is a 148.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $22.00 average price target.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 55.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GlycoMimetics with a $15.00 average price target, implying a 294.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

