Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $188.18 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.84.

Raja has an average return of 2.5% when recommending SCYNEXIS.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is ranked #804 out of 7134 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SCYNEXIS with a $31.25 average price target, a 377.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.